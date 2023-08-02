Emma Corrin Needed A Marvel Crash Course After Signing Up For Deadpool 3

Emma Corrin David M. Benett via Getty Images

With countless movies and TV series and various multiverse timelines to remain on top of, it can sometimes feel like keeping up to date with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a full time job.

It’s hardly surprising, then, that when Emma Corrin signed up to play a villain in the third Deadpool movie, they made it very clear that they would need a crash course before joining the MCU.

“I’d heard about the project but, classic Marvel, they couldn’t tell me anything about it,” Emma told Empire. “Absolutely nothing. Zilch.”

So when they were introduced to Deadpool director Shawn Levy, the former star of The Crown was upfront about the gaps in their knowledge.

“So I met [Shawn] being like, ‘I don’t know what this is about,’” they explained.

“Hands up, I’m not a Marvel person,” Emma added. “I’ve watched Spider-Man and Black Panther. I was like, ‘Look, you’re gonna have to debrief me into this.’”

They went on to describe the MCU as “such an intricate world”, adding: “There’s so much to it, it’s an absolute mindfuck. All the language and the Easter eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person’s dead… it’s amazing.”

“I really understand why it means as much as it does to so many people,” they continued, hailing it as “a phenomenon” that “I feel really lucky to be a part of”.

Emma was cast in the film after Shawn saw them on stage in an adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s Orlando last year, and is “really excited” to be taking on a villain role.

“I haven’t done that, and it’s an itch I want to scratch,” they said.

Details of Emma’s character are under wraps for now, but we do know that they will appear alongside stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who is reprising the role of Wolverine.

Emma’s next TV project is the murder mystery A Murder At The End Of The World, which is set to land on Disney+ in November. Co-created by The OA’s Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, the series stars Emma as a Gen-Z sleuth.