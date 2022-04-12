Mark Wahlberg has revealed he was drinking olive oil in a bid to consume 11,000 calories in preparation for his latest film role.

The Hollywood actor had to put on 30lbs in just six weeks for his role as amateur boxer Stuart Long in Father Stu.

Mark admitted that eating so much “took its toll” on him and said “none of it was fun”.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: “I had six weeks to put on about 30 pounds. I started with 7,000 calories for the first two weeks and then 11,000 calories for the final four weeks.

“None of it was fun, except for the first meal was amazing, because I hadn’t eaten anything up until that point. But after that, when you’re already full and you have to eat again, and at my age it’s just not a healthy thing to do, to try to put on that kind of weight in that amount of time.”

Mark Wahlberg Mat Hayward via Getty Images

Mark explained that he would soon have to drink olive oil by the glass as part of his weight-gain routine.

“I wasn’t eating anything that you would think, ‘Oh my God, I get to sit on the couch and eat ice cream and pizzas,’” he explained. “I tried to do it in a healthy way. It was a dozen eggs and a dozen pieces of bacon, two baked potatoes, a Porterhouse steak, two bowls of white rice, and a glass of olive oil.

“The first two weeks were high proteins. The second two weeks were a lot of carbs. The last two weeks starches, and then sodium, just to kind of get as bloated as possible. So not a lot of fun.”

In Father Stu, Mark plays real-life amateur boxer Stuart Long who sets about becoming a priest after his career in the ring hits a rough patch.

Mark previously revealed the results of his regime ahead of filming last year on his Instagram page.

