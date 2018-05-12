NASA has announced it will send a small helicopter to Mars as part of the US space agency’s 2020 mission to place a next-generation rover on the Martian surface

It will be the first time such an aircraft will be used on another planet.

The Mars Helicopter is remote-controlled and has been designed to take flight in the thin Martian atmosphere.

The aircraft has twin counter-rotating blades and weighs about 1.8 kgs, NASA said.

Its blades will spin at almost 3,000 rpm - roughly 10 times the rate employed by helicopters on Earth.

“The altitude record for a helicopter flying here on Earth is about 40,000 feet (12,200 metres). The atmosphere of Mars is only one percent that of Earth, so when our helicopter is on the Martian surface, it’s already at the Earth equivalent of 100,000 feet (30,480 metres) up,” Mimi Aung, the Mars Helicopter project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in a statement.

NASA officials said the rotorcraft will reach the Red Planet’s surface attached to the car-sized rover, Reuters reports.