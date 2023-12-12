People Are Just Realising This Detail In The Grinch, And We're Welling Up

Universal Pictures

For some, it’s Home Alone. Others swear by Love, Actually. But for me, the ultimate festive movie is, and always will be, The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.



The 2000 film features Jim Carrey as a green, anti-Christmas creature who lives in a mountainous cave near a hyper-festive species named Whos. He used to be a part of Whoville, but left their society as a preteen because he was too different.



As Yuletide rolls around, he’s increasingly distressed by the celebrations of his previous community; he hates Whoville as much as the holiday-loving Whos fear and loathe the Grinch.



Most of them, anyway. But one Who, girlfriend to the mayor of Whoville Martha-May Whovier, belies her previous crush on the Grinch in interviews with curious child Cindy-Lou Who.



And in a recent TikTok, nostalgic pop culture account @does_it_hold_up recently pointed out a detail we might have missed ― and it’s all hidden in Martha May’s hair.

The jewels in Martha May’s hair look identical to a tree topper the Grinch made Martha years ago

”If you look closely, [the jewels in Martha May’s hair] might just look familiar,” the TikToker begins.



“That’s because those are the same jewels The Grinch uses to decorate the tree topper he gave to Martha May many years ago,” referring to the two characters’ potential budding romance as children in the same class.



The creator also points out that Martha May is wearing green in the scene, suggesting she “never stopped thinking about the Grinch.”



“Even though she’s with the awful mayor, there were signs the whole time showing who her heart still belonged to,” the TikToker suggested.



So far, the theory is just that ― though it’s one the TikToker shares with other eagle-eyed viewers. And looking at the tree topper side-by-side with her hair makes a pretty convincing case, right?



People were touched by the detail