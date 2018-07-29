Camp Bestival Audience Stunned As Mary Berry Plays Drums For Rick Astley

We love it when a celebrity has an unexpected talent and they don’t come much more surprising than Mary Berry’s ability to play the drums.
The 83-year-old showcased her skills at Camp Bestival, joining Rick Astley on stage for one of festival season’s most bizarre moments.
Mary performed a drum solo during Rick’s performance of ‘Beautiful Life’, the title track from his latest album, and thankfully, fans captured footage:
Who knew, eh?
Plenty of other festival-goers shared their surprise at what was happening:
And festival organiser Rob Da Bank posted a clip of the pair rehearsing, admitting that it was “one of the odder moments” of the weekend.
Taking place annually, Camp Bestival is the sister event of Bestival, which will follow next weekend.
A number of huge acts play at both events, and stars including Rae Morris and Clean Bandit have also already taken to the stage.
Bestival will be headlined by London Grammar, Silk City (Diplo and Mark Ronson) and MIA.