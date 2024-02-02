Mary Berry’s Surprisingly Simple Trick To Perfect Poached Eggs

Many a debate has been had about how to cook the perfect poached egg. Do you use vinegar? Do you swirl? Do you just leave it and let it thrive alone in the pan until it’s done?

Thankfully, Mary Berry has shared her hack to getting the perfect poached egg with an added bonus — the eggs will also have a “perfect oval shape.” Tasty AND beautiful with minimal effort?! Count us in.

In an eggs benedict recipe shared on her website, Mary shared her simple recipe with a smart hack to keep them perfectly shaped.

How to make poached eggs into the perfect shape

Bring a pot of water up to the boil, reduce the heat to a simmer and add a dash of vinegar to the water

Crack your eggs into separate cups or ramekins

Swirl the water with a spoon, and then carefully drop your eggs into the pan

Leave eggs until whites are beginning to set and carefully turn with a slotted spoon to form them into the perfect oval shape

Simmer for 3-4 minutes or until whites are set and yolk is set in the middle

Keep an eye on the heat, if the water starts to bubble, turn it down to stop it disrupting the egg’s shape

Using the slotted spoon, carefully lift out the eggs and drain on kitchen paper before serving

If you’re worried about tipping the eggs into water, Mary shared some sage advice: “The egg white will naturally spread out, but it comes together as it cooks, and you can tidy the edges at the end when the cooked egg is draining on kitchen paper.”