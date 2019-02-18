Chances are, the half term holiday will bring rain with it. But rather than let it ruin your day with the kids, they’ll be able to stay warm and dry with t his raincoat from Matalan that changes colour when it rains. Yes, really.

When dry, the baby pink mac is decorated in white unicorns all over, but when wet, the mystical animal changes to a darker pink shade.

It’s not just fashionable, but functional: the coat has also got a soft pink lining with a hood and two front pockets.

It’s currently on sale, from £11.20 to £14 (it was originally £16 to £20) and is available for four to thirteen year olds. HuffPost UK has asked Matalan whether the item will be restocked and will update this article accordingly.

We’re just gutted it doesn’t come in adult sizes.