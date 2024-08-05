Matt Damon Finally Reveals How He Really Felt About Netflix’s Talented Mr Ripley Adaptation

Matt Damon and Andrew Scott both portrayed Tom Ripley Paramount Pictures/ Netflix

Matt Damon has finally opened up about how he felt seeing one of his most famous roles reimagined for the small screen.

The US actor starred as Tom Ripley in Anthony Minghella’s 1999 film adaptation of The Talented Mr Ripley alongside Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow, based on Patricia Highsmith’s novel of the same name.

Back in April, Netflix released the new Ripley mini-series starring Andrew Scott in the title role that the Good Will Hunting actor first brought to life.

And Matt has now revealed that he’s had some trouble watching the new adaptation.

In a recent interview with IndieWire, the actor was quizzed on whether he would ever return to the character, to which he replied: “I don’t know.”

“You know, I associate the one that we did so much with Anthony Minghella, who’s passed away now, that I don’t know. I even had trouble watching the new one, as beautiful as it was and as great as everybody was,” he elaborated.

“It was hard at first for me to sink back into it just because I have so many great memories, but they’re all wrapped up in these personal feelings about the experience.”

Matt Damon at a Netflix event last month via Associated Press

Just like the movie version, Steven Zaillian’s monochrome TV adaptation of the thriller follows conman Tom who’s hired by a wealthy man to persuade his son to return home from Italy.

Before long, his story escalates to one of murder and identity fraud as he must evade capture.

Ripley also stars Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf and Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood.

“I’ve watched at least five or six of [the episodes],” he shared. “Like any great source material, it’s really rewarding and interesting to watch something from a new perspective, a new angle.”

Netflix’s Ripley was a huge success with critics upon its release, with one review hailing it “one of the best shows Netflix has ever done”.