Matt Goss pictured after his Strictly Come Dancing elimination earlier this year

Matt Goss has opened up about his recent stint on Strictly Come Dancing, admitting it wasn’t an altogether comfortable experience for him.

The Bros singer was one of 15 celebrities who signed up for this year’s series of Strictly, which will crown its winner at the weekend.

After landing in the first dance-off of the series, the chart-topping star eventually became the third star to leave the competition.

Speaking to Red magazine about his time on Strictly, Matt admitted: “If I’m honest, it was a bit challenging emotionally for me. I was like a deer in the headlights.

“It took a while for me to start feeling comfortable, but I was rooting for everyone and I really am grateful for the experience.”

Matt Goss performing with his Strictly partner Nadiya Bychkova

Speaking to Greatest Hits Radio earlier this month, Matt shared that he stopped watching the series after his elimination.

“I’m genuinely rooting for every single one of them as I know it’s an important show for people but being on Strictly,” he said. “I had to make a choice and it was an easy one for me.”

Matt continued: “I’m a gentleman so if someone is critiquing me and saying my form is wrong, I’ll listen, I’ll take it on the chin and say thank you for your critique, I’m not going to disagree with the judges, they’re professionals.

“But as a by-product of that you’re not going to get a lot of me, you’re not going to get a lot of Matt Goss.”

Matt in his official Strictly press photo

In the same radio interview, Matt said one positive thing about his time on Strictly was that he “got to get my issue of Poland’s syndrome out there”.

Poland’s syndrome is a rare condition characterised by webbing of the fingers and underdevelopment of chest muscle and usually affects one side of the body, according to Great Ormond Street Hospital’s website.

Speaking to Red magazine, Matt added: “Since Strictly, I’ve had so many messages from people saying they have it too, and I feel privileged to be in that club now.”

Just four celebrities remain in the current series of Strictly, with Fleur East, Hamza Yassin, Helen Skelton and Molly Rainford all battling it out for the Glitterball trophy during Saturday’s live show.