Matt Hancock Faces Criticism Over 'Misleading' Claim About 'At-Home Smear Tests'

Health secretary Matt Hancock has faced a backlash after tweeting about a trial of “at-home smear tests” – as critics told the minister it would be anatomically impossible for women to carry out a cervical screening on their own.

On Wednesday, NHS England announced more than 31,000 women will be given kits to carry out tests in their own home, rather than having to go to a health professional in a GP surgery or health centre.

The trial will see swab tests either posted to women or given out by GPs to increase take up of screening for the Human Papillomavirus Virus (HPV), which can lead to cervical cancer.

The initiative was supported by Hancock, who said on social media: “Cervical screening is life-saving, so this is a great step forward.”