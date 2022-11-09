Matt Hancock ITV

If you’ve been waiting to see Matt Hancock face a Bushtucker Trial on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, then tonight’s the night.

ITV has released a teaser clip of the former health secretary and fellow I’m A Celebrity newcomer Seann Walsh being put through their paces by hosts Ant and Dec, shortly after their arrival in the jungle.

The trial sees Hancock screaming as he gets covered in bugs and slime as he crawls through tunnels to collect stars in order to win meals for camp.

A teaser clip of Matt Hancock's debut I'm A Celeb Bushtucker Trial shows the MP screeching with comedian Seann Walsh as they sludge through mud and bugs



Despite his arrival only being announced on Monday’s show, Hancock’s appearance on the ITV reality show has been a badly kept secret, and was met with a widespread backlash, leading to his suspension from the Tory party last week.

However, speaking ahead of entering the jungle, Hancock said he “doesn’t expect to serve in government again”.

He added: “When I got approached to take part, I did think long and hard about it but one of the reasons that I felt able to say yes was because the IAC team have put in place a system so I can be reached at any point on any urgent constituency matters.

“Lots of people have a view on me from being health secretary in the pandemic dealing with some very difficult issues, but that’s not the whole story.

“I am looking forward to throwing myself into it all like I do everything in life. You can’t hide anything in the jungle, you see somebody warts and all.”