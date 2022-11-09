I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! viewers got their first glimpse at Matt Hancock on the show on Tuesday night, with his entrance VT proving to be as much of an endurance test as any of the trials the famous contestants have to face.
While I’m A Celebrity is yet to show the former health secretary’s arrival in the jungle, the latest instalment of the ITV reality show ended with a teaser clip in which Hancock was introduced as a late-arrival campmate.
And let’s just say, he certainly brought the cringe factor.
Over the course of the minute-long video, Hancock brought all of the “accidental Partridges” he’s become known for in recent years, serving up some rather unconvincing chuckles, tipping his hat like John Wayne and even trying his hand at comedy.
All in all, viewers were not loving it…
Even Ant and Dec got in on the fun in a TikTok video posted after the episode aired…
Hancock is best known for serving as the health secretary under Boris Johnson during the early stages of the Covid pandemic, a role he eventually stepped down from after it emerged he’d broken lockdown restrictions while conducting an extra-marital affair with an aide.
While he’s no longer in cabinet, he is still a sitting MP, with his decision to sign up for I’m A Celebrity being met with a widespread backlash and leading to his suspension from the Tory party last week.
Matt Hancock and comedian Seann Walsh’s jungle entrances will be shown during Wednesday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity at 9pm on ITV.