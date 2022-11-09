Matt Hancock in his official I'm A Celebrity publicity photo ITV/Shutterstock

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! viewers got their first glimpse at Matt Hancock on the show on Tuesday night, with his entrance VT proving to be as much of an endurance test as any of the trials the famous contestants have to face.

While I’m A Celebrity is yet to show the former health secretary’s arrival in the jungle, the latest instalment of the ITV reality show ended with a teaser clip in which Hancock was introduced as a late-arrival campmate.

And let’s just say, he certainly brought the cringe factor.

Over the course of the minute-long video, Hancock brought all of the “accidental Partridges” he’s become known for in recent years, serving up some rather unconvincing chuckles, tipping his hat like John Wayne and even trying his hand at comedy.

All in all, viewers were not loving it…

A lot to unpack here pic.twitter.com/f0KUUdgmq8 — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) November 9, 2022

That laugh at the start pic.twitter.com/DFeZzM5Wm0 — Rich Payne 🌱 (@richpayne88) November 9, 2022

This is worse than we thought lads https://t.co/hXpPYLWIkl — BlossomQueery (@AnnaOverThere) November 9, 2022

That clip of Matt Hancock was absolutely horrifying #ImACeleb — niamh (@niamhcasey45) November 8, 2022

The cringe is unreal https://t.co/trzcWrNboO — Bertie (@DepressedBertie) November 9, 2022

Matt Hancock’s speech is already making me cringe im sorry #ImACelebrity — Lexi (midnight era) (@djarinknight) November 8, 2022

And so begins the experiment into whether it’s possible to cringe to actual death. — Sarah Faulkner (@srhflknr) November 8, 2022

Matt Hancock's laugh in his entrance video is going to haunt me in my sleep for weeks#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/kopuAYlfAe — Wriggy (@Wriggy) November 8, 2022

Scariest thing to happen to Australia since Wolf Creek https://t.co/rJeMafUgW1 — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) November 8, 2022

That laugh is a thing of nightmares https://t.co/Ey1CyXWOKz — TheCuriousSimmerUK (@curioussimmerUK) November 9, 2022

Cannot wait to watch this tomorrow! The preview tonight made me cringe just listening to him. — Leona Jones (@Nonafone) November 8, 2022

Well I'd say from that short Matt Hancock clip that he has a compete lack of any self awareness and I hope that his campmates treat him the way the rest of us watching would if we were in the jungle with him. #ImACelebrity

That's my polite way of saying..what a wan(1/2) pic.twitter.com/XXosrTT1Fm — Mark Powlett (@Markonair) November 8, 2022

Matt Hancock's attempt at laughter is almost as convincing as his attempt at tears. pic.twitter.com/DeqBfGQaGh — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 9, 2022

It's not even 8 am and that Matt Hancock clip has already ruined my day — Dr Carolina Are / Blogger On Pole (@bloggeronpole) November 9, 2022

Even Ant and Dec got in on the fun in a TikTok video posted after the episode aired…

Ant and Dec talking about Matt Hancock’s smile at the end of the promo 😂 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/85GYov39dW — Steffi | daily AAD content (@antanddec_fp) November 8, 2022

Hancock is best known for serving as the health secretary under Boris Johnson during the early stages of the Covid pandemic, a role he eventually stepped down from after it emerged he’d broken lockdown restrictions while conducting an extra-marital affair with an aide.

While he’s no longer in cabinet, he is still a sitting MP, with his decision to sign up for I’m A Celebrity being met with a widespread backlash and leading to his suspension from the Tory party last week.

Matt Hancock and comedian Seann Walsh’s jungle entrances will be shown during Wednesday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity at 9pm on ITV.