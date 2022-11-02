Matt Hancock Neglecting His Duties As An MP By Going On 'I'm A Celebrity', Says Tory Minister

Former cabinet minister Matt Hancock speaks to the media at BBC Broadcasting House in London, after appearing on the BBC One current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. Picture date: Sunday October 16, 2022. Beresford Hodge via PA Wire/PA Images

A cabinet minister has accused Matt Hancock of neglecting his duties as an MP by going on ‘I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here’.

Transport secretary Mark Harper said he backed the decision to remove the Tory whip from the former health secretary.

Hancock is expected to receive a six-figure fee for going into the jungle, while he could also pocket nearly £5,000 in MP’s salary.

The ex-minister has come in for a wave of criticism, including from senior Tories.

Andy Drummond, deputy chairman of Hancock’s Conservative association in West Sussex, said he was looking forward to seeing Hancock “eating a kangaroo’s penis” during one of the infamous bush tucker trials.

On Sky News this morning, presenter Niall Paterson asked Mark Harper: “Will you be looking forward to watching Mr Hancock eating kangaroo penis? Can’t believe I’m saying this on television - it’s the high point of my career.”

The cabinet minister said: “I’m not going to say it on television.”

Harper, who is a former Tory chief whip, added: “On this situation, as a former chief whip, I very much support the decision the chief whip has taken. It’s members of parliament’s first responsibility when parliament is sitting to serve their constituents.

“The chief whip has made the position clear, which is that he has made a decision that going on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ is not compatible with doing your job properly as a member of parliament, which is why the whip’s been taken away and as a former chief whip I completely support those decisions taken by my successor.”

Asked whether Hancock should stand down as an MP, Harper said: “What he chooses to do in the future is a matter for him.

“The chief whip has made the position of the Conservative Party very clear, which is members of parliament should focus on doing their job, serving their constituents in their constituencies and in the House of Commons.”

Writing in The Sun today, Hancock defended his decision to go on the show.

He said: “While there will undoubtedly be those who think I shouldn’t go, I think it’s a great opportunity to talk directly to people who aren’t always interested in politics, even if they care very much about how our country’s run.

“It’s our job as politicians to go to where the people are — not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster.”