Matt and Emma Willis at the TV Baftas in May Joe Maher via Getty Images

Matt Willis has showed off the results of an elaborate new tattoo in honour of his wedding anniversary.

On Friday morning, the Busted musician revealed on Instagram he’d been inked once again, this time on the back of his leg with a design intended to resemble his wife, TV presenter Emma Willis.

Advertisement

“Happy anniversary,” he wrote. “I love you more than ever. 16 years and it keeps getting better.”

Matt also gave a shout-out to tattoo artist Thomas Farrow for his “amazing work” and for “fitting me in just in time for today”.

Check out Matt’s new body art in the Instagram post below:

Matt and Emma tied the knot in July 2008. The couple share three children: 15-year-old Isabelle, 12-year-old Ace and eight-year-old Trixie.

Although best known for his work in Busted (and the super-group McBusted), Matt has turned to acting in more recent years, including in EastEnders, Birds Of A Feather, the West End play 2:22 A Ghost Story and Netflix’s upcoming Harlan Coben adaptation.

Advertisement

Matt Willis and Emma Willis at an event in January Dave Benett via Getty Images

Later this year, Matt and Emma will reunite on screen when they front the long-awaited UK version of Netflix’s hit dating show Love Is Blind.