A UAE court sentenced British academic Matthew Hedges to life in prison on Wednesday, after he was charged with spying last month, his family spokeswoman Nikita Bernardi said.

The 31-year-old, a doctoral student at Durham University, has been held in the UAE since 5 May, when he was arrested at Dubai airport after a two-week research visit.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said the UK’s relationship with the UAE will be hurt by Hedges’ sentencing, stating: “Today’s verdict is not what we expect from a friend and trusted partner of the United Kingdom and runs contrary to earlier assurances.

“The handling of this case by the UAE authorities will have repercussions for the relationship between our two countries, which has to be built on trust. I regret the fact that we have reached this position and I urge the UAE to reconsider.”

Hedges’ wife Daniela Tejada has consistently protested his innocence.

In October, she said he had been kept in solitary confinement since his arrest, stating: “We cannot believe this has happened. We have been patient and done everything that has been advised, supposedly in Matt’s best interest, but we can no longer go on like this.”

Describing her husband as “a brilliant researcher [and] a man of integrity”, she said: “He has been punished in the most unjust and unfair way. His rights are violated on a daily basis.

“Matt is a British citizen; he visited the UAE exclusively for academic research purposes and has been detained without charge for over five months in an undisclosed location,” Tejada said.

Hedges was subsequently bailed at a hearing on 30 October, after appearing at the Federal Court of Appeal in Abu Dhabi and remained on bail until today’s hearing.