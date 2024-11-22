Maura Higgins Could Be In For An Awkward Reunion Due To Her Connection With This I'm A Celebrity Star

Maura Higgins in I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! ITV/Shutterstock

Maura Higgins could be in for a bit of an awkward reunion when she meets the rest of this year’s I’m A Celebrity campmates.

The former Love Island finalist entered the jungle as a late arrival earlier this week, alongside popstar-turned-religious-minister Reverend Richard Coles.

For now, Maura and Reverend Richard are living in I’m A Celebrity’s “junkyard”, and are meeting their fellow contestants one by one as part of an ongoing twist.

However, during Thursday’s edition of the ITV2 companion show Unpacked, host Joel Dommett revealed that Maura could have a shock ahead when she eventually arrives in the main camp.

“This is quite interesting, but I think [Maura] dated Barry’s son,” Joel told the panel, referring to campmate Barry McGuigan and his son Shane.

“And so I assume they might know each other, so that’s quite an interesting thing, when she goes in, she’ll, I assume, know him.”

Barry McGuiga ITV/Shutterstock

Like his dad, Shane McGuigan also works within the boxing world, and is thought to have met Maura before her stint on Love Island, when she was working as a “ring girl”.

They dated for a short period, with Maura eventually signing up for Love Island the following year. According to The Sun, the two remained friends following their split.

Shane McGuigan Philip Sharkey/TGS Photo/Shutterstock

After parting ways with ex-boyfriend Curtis Pritchard, who she met on Love Island, Maura briefly dated Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice, and was more recently linked with Pete Wicks, the reality star and contestant on this year’s series of Strictly.