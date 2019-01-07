An inquest has opened into the death of a British conspiracy theorist who predicted his own death and who allegedly vomited two litres of black liquid before he died.

Max Spiers, 39, sought to expose what he described as government cover-ups and had travelled to Poland to speak at a conference when he died on a sofa just 24 hours later.

Days before his death the father-of-two had texted his mother, Vanessa Bates, saying: “Your boy’s in trouble. If anything happens, investigate.”

Spiers, from Canterbury, Kent, was said to have been investigating the lives of well-known figures in politics, business and entertainment.

Bates, 63, said in 2016 following his death: “I think Max had been digging in some dark places and somebody wanted him dead.”

In October of the same year, his friend Miles Johnson, who also researches UFOs, told BBC Radio Four that Spiers “knew he was going to die” after working to expose “enemies within other realities”, and claimed he had been “terminated”.

Johnson added: “We have now got an unthinkable situation. Max has died for his country and the people on this planet. We’re dealing with aliens.