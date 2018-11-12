Theresa May is facing the first Government defeat on a Budget vote in 40 years after Tory rebels and the DUP lined up with Labour to accelerate a crackdown on fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs).

Leading Conservatives including Iain Duncan Smith, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson were among 87 MPs who signed ‘killer’ amendments to the Finance Bill to fast-track the reform to April 2019.

The Treasury had argued that it needed until October next year to reduce the maximum stake on the gambling machines from £100 to £2, a six-month delay that prompted the resignation of sports minister Tracey Crouch last month.

The Government had tried to avoid key votes on the Budget, but Labour, SNP and Tory MPs will try to force a faster timetable on Chancellor Philip Hammond by bringing forward the date of a new online gaming tax increase needed to fund the change.

In a stark example of the Prime Minister’s weakening authority and the fragility of her Commons majority, more than 25 Conservatives and all 10 DUP MPs have signed the amendments ahead of a crunch vote next Tuesday.