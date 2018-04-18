The Prime Minister said in PMQs that Albert Thompson, my constituent, will be receiving the NHS treatment he needs. But he has not received the radiotherapy he needs nor been made aware of any plans to provide it. To say otherwise is wrong, and she must correct the record. pic.twitter.com/zMDhgC64TC

Theresa May faces another accusation of misleading MPs today after she “incorrectly” claimed a migrant had been offered lifesaving cancer treatment on the NHS.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn asked May if Albert Thompson, who has lived in the UK for 44 years, would be getting the medical care he requires after being initially refused by hospital bosses.

The Prime Minister claimed Mr Thompson “will be getting the treatment he needs” after clinicians looked into his case.

But a few hours after the debate, Mr Thompson’s MP, Labour’s Chuka Umunna, told Parliament that was “incorrect”.

May already faces an accusation of misleading Parliament over the Windrush fiasco after she suggested Labour had junked migrants’ identity documents.

Speaking in the Commons this afternoon, Umunna said: “In the exchanges earlier in this place the Prime Minister said that Mr Thompson will be receiving the NHS treatment he needs.

“That is incorrect.

“He needs radiotherapy treatment but my constituent hasn’t received his treatment and if there are any plans that have been made for him to get this treatment then he has certainly not been informed of it.

“That is a fact and to say otherwise is wrong.”

Umunna added that his constituent – who is using the name Albert Thompson to hide his real identity – is making another application to stay in the UK.

He said: “The Prime Minister needs to commit to that application being processed immediately and at the very least getting indefinite leave to remain so that he can get this treatment, which the Royal Marsden hospital is not prepared to give him unless he can pay upfront or prove his right to residency.

“I’m sure the Prime Minister will not want to have misled the House and will want to come here and correct the record.”