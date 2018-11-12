PA Archive/PA Images

Theresa May is facing fresh pressure to sack housing tsar Sir Roger Scruton after it emerged he once said the neo-fascist National Front party was an “egalitarian” movement. Professor Scruton, who was unveiled last week as the chair of a new public body to champion “beautiful” British buildings, is already under fire for his views on rape, homosexuality and anti-semitism. But Labour MPs renewed calls for his dismissal after HuffPost UK unearthed his description of the National Front (NF) – an openly racist party that rose to national prominence in the 1970s and 1980s. The party was “an egalitarian and populist movement, hostile to constitutional government and to traditional authority, fired by ideology and by a spurious search for a common purpose”, Scruton wrote in an article in The Times newspaper in 1983. The article was published just months after the National Front had pledged to ban all non-white immigration and to introduce ‘phased repatriation’ of minority ethnic communities if it won power.

The article in the Times in 1983

The professor had also argued that it was “absurd” to depict the NF as a party of the far right, claiming that its views placed it more firmly on the left of the political spectrum. “I constantly come across people who show no other signs of being mentally retarded … who nevertheless solemnly subscribe to the view that on the ‘far right’ of political opinion lies fascism, and on the far left communism,” he wrote at the time. Labour MP for Tottenham David Lammy told HuffPost UK: “Roger Scruton’s description of an overtly racist party such as the National Front as ‘egalitarian’ is yet more evidence of why he is unfit to serve as a government adviser. “It displays either an immense ignorance or worse contempt for the minorities that were hounded and persecuted by the National Front during the 1980s. The National Front was only egalitarian for white people.”

Evening Standard Labour MP David Lammy

Labour’s Shadow Communities Secretary, Andrew Gwynne, was granted an urgent Commons question on Scruton’s appointment on Monday. The National Front was later replaced by the British National Party (BNP) as the foremost far-right group in the UK. The NF never had any elected representatives, apart from a handful of councillors who defected from other parties. Even during its heyday, it gained just 190,000 votes when it stood 303 candidates in the 1979 general election. In the Times article he also said that fascists had shown popular support in the past. “Whereas fascist governments have come to power with extensive popular support, and occasionally renounced power in favour of constitutional government, communist governments have almost always gained power by a coup d’état, and have never peacefully relinquished it.” Communities Secretary James Brokenshire is due to speak alongside Scruton at an event on Wednesday hosted by the Policy Exchange think tank. Scruton was knighted in the 2016 Birthday Honours for “services to philosophy, teaching and public education”. Within days of the Government announcing his new post, it emerged that the academic had described homosexuality as ‘not normal’ and said Islamophobia was a ‘propaganda word’.

PA Archive/PA Images National Front leader John Tyndall in 1979