As if the soaring mercury, extreme sweating and month’s-worth of dehydration isn’t enough, now ice cream has been ruined... maybe forever.
A parlour in Scotland has created the most uncalled for product ever: mayonnaise ice cream.
Kyle Gentleman, the owner of Ice Falkirk, told Today the dessert is a “full on hit of fat and cream followed with an eggy milky aftertaste”. Mmm.
One scoop will cost £2.
Needless to say, we have questions - and lots of them. First up, what the hell do you eat it with? Chips? Fish fingers? A cone? Maybe it’ll help cool down a sarnie.
The new breed of ice cream is so controversial that even people across the pond are talking about it, with Houston Police Officers’ Union calling for “the immediate seizure and destruction of all Mayo themed ice cream”. Slightly dramatic, but OK.
The general consensus on Twitter is far from positive.
But some people are into it.
We’ll stick to vanilla, thanks very much.