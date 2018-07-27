As if the soaring mercury, extreme sweating and month’s-worth of dehydration isn’t enough, now ice cream has been ruined... maybe forever.

A parlour in Scotland has created the most uncalled for product ever: mayonnaise ice cream.

Kyle Gentleman, the owner of Ice Falkirk, told Today the dessert is a “full on hit of fat and cream followed with an eggy milky aftertaste”. Mmm.

One scoop will cost £2.