McDonald’s has just increased the price of its 99p cheeseburger by a fifth, taking it up to £1.19 – and people aren’t happy about it.

While the increase of 20p doesn’t sound huge, it does actually take the “signature” item above the crucial £1 benchmark.

And with a jump of 20%, the chain has leapt ahead of the current inflation rate of 9.4% through its first price hike in 14 years.

Like many other businesses, it has blamed the rise in the price on costs – and claims more jumps may yet come.

Alistair Macrow, the chief executive of McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said the restaurants still aimed to sell food at affordable prices, but the cost of living crisis meant it had to “make some tough choices”.

Macrow also noted: “This summer our restaurants will be adding between 10p and 20p to a number of menu items impacted most by inflation.”

He added: “We understand that any price increases are not good news, but we have delayed and minimised these changes for as long as we could.”

Not all menu prices will be affected, and not all restaurants would see the same price rise if they are owned by a franchise.

With essentials such as milk, butter, eggs and chicken all climbing in cost, McDonald’s is far from the only business passing on the price.

Pret a Manger increased its coffee subscription by 25%, Nando’s and KFC passed the growing price for poultry onto its consumers. Unilever, owner of brands such as Marmite, increased prices by 11.2%, too.

Still, this was the straw that broke the camel’s back for some avid McDonald’s fans on Twitter.

One account was quick to compare it to the beloved chocolate bar, Freddo, which cost just 10p in 2000, and now comes in at 30p or above, depending on the retailer.

While other accounts were simply in a state of despair.

When you know the world is going to shit https://t.co/PaghI3Z2pD — Kevin Kissane (@Agent_Prince) July 27, 2022

McDonald’s have raised the price of the 99p burger, that’s something I never thought would change! We are done! 😰 — J (@Jarv93) July 27, 2022

I was just saying on Saturday night that the day a McDonald's cheeseburger stops being 99p will the day we really know inflation has hit. That day has come. https://t.co/orjCpaWyZ2 — Helen Pidd (@helenpidd) July 27, 2022

S**t's getting real now. 🍔https://t.co/xz1maUDEcs — Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) July 27, 2022

McDonald’s raising its prices of cheeseburgers in the UK for the first time in 14 years!



Damn inflation. — Quinten | 048.eth (@QuintenFrancois) July 27, 2022

The UK Economy is in that much of a shambles that we just made history...



the 99p cheeseburger at Mcdonalds has had a price increase for the first time EVER. — Mike (@MrUkGamerr) July 27, 2022

the mcdonalds cheeseburger is going from 99p to £1.19, the cost of living crisis has officially gone too far now and i'm going to have to intervene — Matt (@bungerboy0609) July 27, 2022

Only in the UK would people be on the tv saying it’s disgusting that McDonald’s is raising its prices 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Nadia 💜 (@Nadiab_xo) July 27, 2022

Wtf has happened to the world, 99p cheeseburgers from McDonald’s are now £1.19! 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/wqml0AlkQA — lisa (@y3llowjpg) July 27, 2022