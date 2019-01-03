McDonald’s has launched a veggie Happy Meal option for the first time ever – and it begs the question, what have they been feeding vegetarian children in the meantime? The new Happy Meal comes with a vegetarian wrap filled with a red pesto goujon, tomato ketchup and shredded lettuce, and is priced at £2.49. It follows a poll that found one third (33%) of McDonald’s customers believe they need to start including more meat-free meals in their family’s diet.

Working with the Britmums network and the Vegetarian Society, McDonald’s invited parents and their children to select the final flavour and they chose the red pesto goujon wrap, which is also dairy-free. The latest menu addition has the backing of singer Frankie Bridge, who said: “Having more meal options that the kids enjoy makes my life all the easier and the Veggie Happy Meal wrap flavour was literally chosen by children, so I know it’s something that my son Parker will love too. “I think it’s important that our diet is varied and full of choice, and for me at the moment, this means introducing more meat-free meals.” Mum-of-two Pooja Dattani-Pau complained to the fast food restaurant after her children were unable to eat Happy Meals due to the lack of veggie options. “My two children feel disheartened as all the other kids have a Happy Meal with a toy,” she wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page.﻿ “I am very disappointed with this as surely being a vegetarian should not mean being treated any different.”