Mean Girls Star Reneé Rapp Says She's 'Ageist' Toward Millennial Women – And We're Puzzled

Reneé Rapp is winning raves for her portrayal of Regina George in the new iteration of Mean Girls, but one of her recent interview comments has some fans questioning whether she’s taking her on-screen role a little too seriously.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, the 24-year-old actor and singer acknowledged being “very ageist” while addressing her admiration for Real Housewives Of Potomac star Karen Huger, 60.

Looking visibly puzzled, host Andy Cohen pressed Renée for clarification by asking: “You just look down on older people? Or don’t care for them?”

“I don’t know, I just was always the young one in situations,” Renée replied. “Millennial women were always coming for me, and I was like: ‘Shut up.’”

After Real Housewives star and fellow WWHL guest Gizelle Bryant reminded Renée that she, too, was “going to get older one day,” she quipped: “I fear.”

Watch a clip of Reneé Rapp’s WWHL appearance below.

In the days after Renée’s WWHL interview, footage of her comments has gone viral and drawn polarised reactions online.

“Saying all this as a ‘joke’ while starring in a nostalgia remake of a millennial film is rich,” one person wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Is this like some sort of method acting stunt trying to stay in character for Regina George cos if so she's committed to the bit — Kevon (@KevonH) January 15, 2024

Added another: “Ageism goes both ways… Careful about that energy you put out there.”

Others, however, argued that her remarks were meant in jest, or simply indicative of her no-holds-barred interview style, as evidenced by a number of other appearances on her Mean Girls press tour.

She’s hilarious. This kind of humor goes over heads. — Ishmael Mayhew (@ishcontent) January 15, 2024

“Lmao old people talk about young people all the time but as soon as a young person says something they start clutching their pearls,” an X user wrote.

😂 this was so #MeanGirls of her. Perfect branding 👏👏 — Emiliano ⚰️ (@ebenito88) January 15, 2024

Released in the UK on Friday, the new Mean Girls is an adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical which, in turn, was based on the beloved 2004 teen comedy starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams.

Despite mixed reviews, 2024’s Mean Girls has turned out to be a hit at the box office in the US, where it was released a week earlier.

It’s also poised to be a breakout moment for Renée, who unveiled her debut album, Snow Angel, last year. On Wednesday, it was announced that she’ll perform at the 2024 Coachella festival, joining a starry lineup that includes Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, The Creator.