Meat From Restaurants, Supermarkets And Butchers Found To Contain Animals Not On The Label

That mince, curry, kebab or ready meal you’re eating might contain more species of animal than you’ve been led to believe, according to a new BBC report.

The BBC crunched data from the Food Standards Authority to show that 145 samples of meat tested by local authorities in 2017 contained DNA from animals that weren’t listed on the label.

The FSA said the levels found in the meat were consistent with “deliberate inclusion” - but added testing had targeted those businesses had already been suspected of “compliance issues”. The samples came from 487 businesses that have not been named.