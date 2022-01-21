Meat Loaf Once Threatened To Push ‘Jealous’ Prince Andrew Into A Moat: ‘I Don’t Give A S*** Who You Are’

Meat Loaf once had a showdown with Prince Andrew that saw the singer threatening to push the royal into a moat.

The legendary singer, who has died at the age of 74, claimed he told the Duke of York “I don’t give a shit who you are” after Andrew allegedly tried to push him into the water while they filmed the It’s A Royal Knockout TV show together in 1987.

Meat Loaf also claimed that the Queen “hated” him after the ruck, which he said was sparked by Andrew trying to shove him in the moat because his then-wife Fergie, had apparently been “paying attention” to the singer.

Meat Loaf Richard E. Aaron via Getty Images

Speaking about the TV special in an interview with the Guardian in 2003 – which has resurfaced following his death – Meat Loaf said: “It was great fun. I had a great time.

“Fergie wasn’t exactly flirting with me, but she was paying attention to me, and I think Andrew got a little - I could be wrong, I’m just reading into this - I think he got a little jealous.

“Anyway, he tried to push me in the water. He tried to push me in the moat.”

The star continued: “So I turned around and I grabbed him and he goes, ‘You can’t touch me. I’m royal’.

“I said, ‘well you try to push me in the moat, Jack, I don’t give a shit who you are, you’re goin’ in the moat’.”

Prince Andrew And Fergie pictured at Alton Towers for It's A Royal Knockout in 1987 Mike ForsterMike Forster/ANL/Shutterstock

Meat Loaf was joined by other stars including John Travolta, Gary Lineker and Tom Jones in the star studded charity game show filmed at Alton Towers..

The four teams were captained by Prince Andrew, his then-wife Sarah Ferguson and his siblings Prince Edward and Princess Anne, who were all bedecked in pantomime-esque Royal garb.