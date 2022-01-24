Meat Loaf's Wife Deborah Aday Describes 'Gut-Wrenching' Grief Following Singer's Death

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Deborah Aday, wife of the late musician Meat Loaf, said she’s thankful for the “outpouring of love” she’s received after the Bat Out Of Hell singer died last week at the age of 74.

“The grief I feel over the loss of my husband is gut-wrenching,” Deborah told People magazine in an article published on Monday.

“I was lying close to Michael when he took his last breath and my sadness is beyond words,” she said, noting that she’d always referred to her late husband “by his given name because I didn’t see him as [Meat Loaf]”.

“I feel much gratitude for the outpouring of love I have received from around the world,” she added.

Meat Loaf was born Marvin Lee Aday, but apparently also went by Michael. He and Deborah had been married since 2007.

Deborah added that her late husband “meant so much to so many people, and it gave me joy to be able to share him with the world.”

“As his wife, I also want everyone to know how much he meant to me as a husband,” she said, explaining that the couple didn’t let a day go by without sharing a hug or saying “I love you.”

Meat Loaf performing live at Castle Howard, North Yorkshire on July 11, 2008. Avalon via Getty Images

“Our life together was an adventure. He was my best friend, my confidant, my lover and I miss him terribly already,” Deborah said. “As much as my heart is in pain right now, my heart is also so full of the love and glory we shared together. I will love you forever, Michael.”

In addition to Deborah, his second wife, the rocker is survived by daughters Pearl Aday and Amanda Aday, who he shared with his first wife.

His family announced his death in a group statement posted on his Facebook page on Thursday.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” the statement said. “From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!” The cause of death hasn’t been made public.