Meet The Commons Staffer Who Juggles His Day Job With The Eurovision Fan Club Presidency

What’s the first question you’d ask a man who, by day, deals with complex Parliamentary procedures and by night, runs the UK’s Eurovision Fan Club?

“If I had a pound for every time I’d been asked if I think Brexit will affect Eurovision, I’d be drinking a very fancy coffee right now and not a filter coffee,” says Alasdair Rendall.

“I think people overplay politics when it comes to Eurovision. There are certain countries that have had political difficulties - let’s not mention them by name - who are still doing very well in the competition.

“So I think politics is there, but it’s not the be all and end all. In the end, the best song usually wins.”

Alasdair has juggled his role in Parliament – which he landed after working as a BBC researcher covering EU politics before becoming a press officer in the same specialism – with his stewardship of the world’s biggest collection of Eurovision fanatics for more than two years.

In his day-to-day role, he handles press enquiries, works with the Commons clerks to put together weekly business plans and looks after Parliament’s technical procedural committee, which examines legislative processes.