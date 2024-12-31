US president-elect Donald Trump, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France Bloomberg via Getty Images

A big-money donor to the Democratic Party gave a surprising summary of Donald Trump.

The president-elect is a “fucking genius,” John Morgan told Politico for an article published on Sunday that explored the potential toxicity of the Democratic brand.

“I don’t know if Trump is a stable genius, but he’s a fucking genius,” Morgan said. “He tapped into something the Republicans never saw, which was anger and populism on that side.”

Florida-based fundraiser Morgan has previously donated to President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, state Democrats and to push other causes championed by the party.

But he actually quit the Democratic Party and become an independent voter in 2017, citing at the time a “lack of enthusiasm for any of today’s politicians” although saying he’d still support candidates he “likes personally.”

