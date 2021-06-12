Megan Thee Stallion has a message for conservative politicians and right-wing commentators who say her music is too vulgar: Watch your step.

The Texas rapper has dropped the music video for her new single Thot Shit that takes aim at her Republican critics and portrays their outrage as hypocritical.

In the video, things begin with a politician character settling into his office watching – and bobbing his head to – Megan Thee Stallion’s video for her song Body.

The presumed elected official – who refers to himself as a senator – happily leaves misogynistic messages in the video’s comments, even though he is clearly enjoying it.

His actions prompt a phone call from Megan Thee Stallion, who reminds him that the women he’s trying to “step on,” are “everybody that you depend on”.

The rest of the video takes viewers on a ride as the politician is relentlessly tormented by women working – and twerking – in various places, including a political office, diner, hospital and grocery store.

Watch the Thot Shit music video in full below: