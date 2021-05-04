Meghan Markle can add a new accomplishment to her resume: children’s book author.

Random House Children’s Books announced Tuesday that the Duchess of Sussex will publish her first book, called The Bench, on June 8.

“The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” Meghan said in a release shared with HuffPost. The book has been illustrated by The Last Stop on Market Street author and award-winning illustrator Christian Robinson.

Penguin Random House The cover of "The Bench."

“Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life,” Meghan added.

Penguin Random House

“This representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that ‘The Bench’ resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”