Meghan Trainor Welcomes Second Baby And Reveals His Unique Name

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor at the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara have shared their joy following the birth of their second child.

The couple welcomed a son on 1 July, and after a few days in their baby bubble, the All About That Bass singer announced the news of their new arrival on Instagram on Tuesday night.

She shared a series of snaps from the past week, including one of herself taken in hospital shortly before the birth.

Another picture shows Meghan beaming and holding her baby just moments after he was born, and another sees Daryl cradling him.

In the caption, Meghan shared details of the birth and the baby’s name, writing: “On 1 July (our seven-year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world.

“He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz… and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us.”

Other sweet photos in Meghan’s Insta Carousel show Barry swaddled in a striped blanket and wearing a matching hat, as well as meeting other family members.

Meghan and Daryl are also parents to another son, two year old Riley.

The couple’s celebrity pals soon flooded Meghan’s comments section with celebratory messages.

“Congratulations sis! So happy for you,” wrote Paris Hilton, while Mandy Moore penned: “Go Mama!! And welcome to the party, Barry!! What a lucky dude!!”

“Ohhh I love you,” added US talk show host and comedian Chelsea Handler.

Meghan and Daryl started dating in July 2016 and got engaged a year and a half later.