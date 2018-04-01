Mel and Sue have defended their upcoming revival of ‘The Generation Game’, after some purists feared how the show would fare in its latest incarnation. Last year, the pair were confirmed to be hosting a new version of ‘The Generation Game’, after choosing to stick with the BBC, rather than sticking with ‘Great British Bake Off’ when it made the jump to Channel 4. Ahead of the first episode airing on Easter Sunday (1 April), Mel and Sue have now hit back at their detractors, insisting their take on ‘The Generation Game’ won’t take anything away from earlier versions.

BBC Mel and Sue

Sue Perkins told The Sun: “The thing is, ‘The Generation Game’ has had numerous iterations over the years and every time there is a new one, people have kicked off. “I get that, but at the same time, we are not trying to change it or hurt the brand. We have invested it with the same spirit as some of our favourite episodes, and there was such a feeling of joy about it.” She was also quick to insist they wouldn’t be trying to imitate the late Bruce Forsyth, the most memorable of past ‘Generation Game’ hosts. “I think that would have got people’s backs up,” Sue added. “There is only one Brucie and we would never try to copy him, he is irreplaceable.”