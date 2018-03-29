Netflix has given its users here in the UK a real tasty treat this Easter, revealing the first seven series of ‘Great British Bake Off’ will soon be available to binge in full.

Yes, series one to seven of ‘Bake Off’ (otherwise known as the BBC years), will begin streaming on Netflix from Saturday 31 March, for anyone who wants to relive such classic moments as Nadiya Hussain’s emotional victory, Selasi and Benjamina’s blossoming friendship or, of course, the infamous #BinGate.

However, the most recent series - the first to air on Channel 4, following the show’s controversial move from the BBC - will not be available on the service.