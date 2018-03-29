Netflix has given its users here in the UK a real tasty treat this Easter, revealing the first seven series of ‘Great British Bake Off’ will soon be available to binge in full.
Yes, series one to seven of ‘Bake Off’ (otherwise known as the BBC years), will begin streaming on Netflix from Saturday 31 March, for anyone who wants to relive such classic moments as Nadiya Hussain’s emotional victory, Selasi and Benjamina’s blossoming friendship or, of course, the infamous #BinGate.
However, the most recent series - the first to air on Channel 4, following the show’s controversial move from the BBC - will not be available on the service.
The first seven seasons of ‘Bake Off’ saw Mel and Sue presiding over the goings-on in the infamous tent, while Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood were in charge of judging duties.
Mel and Sue quit the show when Love Productions sold it to Channel 4 in 2016, with unlikely duo Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding taking over the helm when ‘Bake Off’ returned to our screens last year.
But old reruns of ‘Bake Off’ won’t be the only place you can get your Mel and Sue fix, as they’ll be fronting the new series of ‘The Generation Game’ on BBC One this Easter Sunday (1 April).
Netflix has also announced other BBC series coming to the service, as Jeremy Clarkson fans will soon be able to stream seasons 9 to 19 of ‘Top Gear’, while the first six seasons of ‘French And Saunders’ will also be available from 31 March.