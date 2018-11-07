Had anyone else completely forgotten about that brief time in the late 1990s when Geri Horner (née Halliwell) and Chris Evans were an item?
Well, Mel B clearly hasn’t.
Both Mel and Geri sat down for an interview with Chris on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Wednesday, along with recently-reunited bandmates Emma Bunton and Melanie C, where they discussed the upcoming Spice Girls reunion tour.
But during the chat, Mel couldn’t resist cracking a few jokes at the former couple’s expense.
Chris said during the interview that he was curious to hear how Geri managed to rope Melanie C into the reunion shows, as she’d previously been reluctant to rejoin the Spice Girls, commenting: “I know you inside and out…”
Before he could finish his thought, though, Mel B jumped in with a quip, commenting, with a laugh: “Literally! Boom!”
The presenter remained unfazed, telling the ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge: “It is never weird nor awkward! I love seeing [Geri].”
He then came back with his own dig for Mel B, commenting: “Some of us get on with our exes…”
Earlier this week, the Spice Girls - sans Victoria Beckham - confirmed the worst-kept secret in pop, when they shared their plans to tour the UK in June 2019, announcing six stadium shows around the country.
Victoria, unable to take part due to what has has been put down to “business commitments”, has given her former bandmates her blessing, saying: “Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour, I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!”
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Saturday morning, at 10.30am.