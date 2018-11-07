ENTERTAINMENT
07/11/2018 10:48 GMT

Spice Girls' Mel B Goads Geri Horner And Chris Evans Over Past Romance During Radio 2 Interview

She couldn't resist poking fun as the band sat down for an interview with Geri's ex.

Had anyone else completely forgotten about that brief time in the late 1990s when Geri Horner (née Halliwell) and Chris Evans were an item?

Well, Mel B clearly hasn’t.

Both Mel and Geri sat down for an interview with Chris on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Wednesday, along with recently-reunited bandmates Emma Bunton and Melanie C, where they discussed the upcoming Spice Girls reunion tour.

But during the chat, Mel couldn’t resist cracking a few jokes at the former couple’s expense. 

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Mel B outside the BBC on Wednesday morning

Chris said during the interview that he was curious to hear how Geri managed to rope Melanie C into the reunion shows, as she’d previously been reluctant to rejoin the Spice Girls, commenting: “I know you inside and out…”

Before he could finish his thought, though, Mel B jumped in with a quip, commenting, with a laugh: “Literally! Boom!”

Fiona Hanson - PA Images via Getty Images
Wow

The presenter remained unfazed, telling the ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge: “It is never weird nor awkward! I love seeing [Geri].”

He then came back with his own dig for Mel B, commenting: “Some of us get on with our exes…”

Earlier this week, the Spice Girls - sans Victoria Beckham - confirmed the worst-kept secret in pop, when they shared their plans to tour the UK in June 2019, announcing six stadium shows around the country.

Spice Girls
The recently-reunited Spice Girls

Victoria, unable to take part due to what has has been put down to “business commitments”, has given her former bandmates her blessing, saying: “Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour, I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!”

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Saturday morning, at 10.30am.

READ MORE...

Photo galleryThe Spice Girls See Gallery
MORE: uk celebrity uk musicChris EvansSpice Girls Mel Bgeri halliwellemma buntonradio 2Melanie Cradio 2 breakfast show

Conversations