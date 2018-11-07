Had anyone else completely forgotten about that brief time in the late 1990s when Geri Horner (née Halliwell) and Chris Evans were an item?

Well, Mel B clearly hasn’t.

Both Mel and Geri sat down for an interview with Chris on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Wednesday, along with recently-reunited bandmates Emma Bunton and Melanie C, where they discussed the upcoming Spice Girls reunion tour.

But during the chat, Mel couldn’t resist cracking a few jokes at the former couple’s expense.