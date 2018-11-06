The worst-kept secret in pop has now been confirmed, with Geri Horner, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Melanie C announcing new dates for a brand new Spice Girls tour.
Although former band member Victoria Beckhamwon’t be involved in the upcoming live shows due to “business commitments”, there’s still a lot to look forward to for fans of the chart-topping girl group, as they get ready to spread Girl Power around the nation once again.
If you’re currently putting together your plan of action to bag tickets, here’s everything you need to know beforehand…
Where are the Spice Girls playing on their tour?
The full list of tour dates is as follows:
Saturday 1 June - Manchester, Etihad Stadium
Monday 3 June - Coventry, Ricoh Stadium
Thursday 6 June - Sunderland, Stadium Of Light
Saturday 8 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium
Monday 10 June - Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium
Saturday 15 June - London, Wembley Stadium
When are tickets on sale?
As the girls revealed in the faux news report announcing their tour, tickets will all go on sale - with no pre-sale available - on Saturday 10 November at 10.30am.
How much are tickets for the Spice Girls’ tour?
At present, it’s not confirmed how much tickets will be going for, though a screengrab has been doing the rounds among Spice Girls fans on Twitter, which suggests that prices for seats will range from £55 to £136, while a standing ticket will set you back £70 (not including booking fees).
This doesn’t include Golden Circle or VIP packages, which are priced even higher still.
HuffPost UK has reached out to representatives for the Spice Girls for clarification regarding ticket prices.
Where can I get tickets for the Spice Girls tour?
Spice Girls tickets will be available from both Ticketmaster and Gigs And Tours.
Will any other dates be added?
It’s certainly a possibility. When news of the tour leaked days before the official announcement, the only detail that the press got wrong was that there would be eight dates rather than the six confirmed.
You’ll notice there’s quite a big gap between the Bristol and London dates, with nothing listed on Wembley Stadium’s website for the days before the Spice Girls show (Fleetwood Mac are performing the day after, though).
Meanwhile, various media outlets have suggested the four-piece might even be taking to the stage at Glastonbury, which takes place a week after their tour closes.