The worst-kept secret in pop has now been confirmed, with Geri Horner, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Melanie C announcing new dates for a brand new Spice Girls tour.

Although former band member Victoria Beckhamwon’t be involved in the upcoming live shows due to “business commitments”, there’s still a lot to look forward to for fans of the chart-topping girl group, as they get ready to spread Girl Power around the nation once again.

If you’re currently putting together your plan of action to bag tickets, here’s everything you need to know beforehand…

Where are the Spice Girls playing on their tour?

The full list of tour dates is as follows:

Saturday 1 June - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

Monday 3 June - Coventry, Ricoh Stadium

Thursday 6 June - Sunderland, Stadium Of Light

Saturday 8 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

Monday 10 June - Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

Saturday 15 June - London, Wembley Stadium

When are tickets on sale?

As the girls revealed in the faux news report announcing their tour, tickets will all go on sale - with no pre-sale available - on Saturday 10 November at 10.30am.

How much are tickets for the Spice Girls’ tour?

At present, it’s not confirmed how much tickets will be going for, though a screengrab has been doing the rounds among Spice Girls fans on Twitter, which suggests that prices for seats will range from £55 to £136, while a standing ticket will set you back £70 (not including booking fees).

This doesn’t include Golden Circle or VIP packages, which are priced even higher still.