Mel B swiftly backtracked after joking she was taking part in the new Spice Girls reunion tour because she “needs the money” following her divorce. After announcing their six-date stadium jaunt earlier this week, Mel and her three returning bandmates are now on the promo trail, and made a stop at the Heart breakfast show on Wednesday, where Emma Bunton is a regular presenter. During their group interview, the band played a game of ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’, where they were presented with quickfire questions.

Global The Spice Girls in the Heart studio

When host Jamie Theakston asked who “needs the money most” of the returning four, Mel joked that it was her, adding: “Because I’m divorced!” Geri Horner noted: “Do you know what, I love her honesty. Don’t you just love that? A breath of fresh air! Bulletproof.” However, shortly afterwards, Mel had clearly changed her mind about her answer, and interjected: “Actually, can I just rectify... I actually don’t need the money because I’m actually quite rich. I’m just doing it because I love you ladies! That’s all!” The interview also saw Mel claim that the group were recording an album (which the rest of the band quickly insisted was not the case), as well as saying that Victoria would be joining them on stage at Wembley Stadium on 14 June (even though their actual Wembley show is scheduled for 15 June﻿).

Spice Girls The newly-reunited Spice Girls