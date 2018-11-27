Mel B Keeps Stephen Belafonte Tattoo She Had Cut Off Her Body In A Jar At The Top Of Her Wardrobe

Mel B has discussed her decision to get a tattoo tribute to her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte cut off her body, revealing she now keeps it in a jar. The Spice Girl had the message “Stephen, until death do us part, you own my heart” inked up her ribcage, until she had it surgically removed last year. Detailing how she took the drastic step to “cleanse” her body after ending the relationship, Mel told the ‘Loose Women’ panel she still has the skin that was removed at home.

She said on Tuesday’s show: “What I went through was so horrific and this one particular tattoo that my ex forced me to have was, ‘Stephen until death do us part, you own my heart’. “So I convinced a good friend of mine, a doctor – ‘can you just cut it off my body?’ I wanted [Stephen] removed from my body.” “I’ve saved it in a jar. It’s at the top of my wardrobe. I know it’s there,” she added. “It’s like a rape victim, the first thing you want to do is get in the bath and scrub every part of your body to get that person off you, so in essence that was kind of what I did with some of the surgeries that I had. “Just to make myself feel clean and new again. I didn’t want to have any remnant of him on me.”