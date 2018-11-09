Mel B Discusses How Spice Girls Reunion Is Helping Her Through Difficult Divorce

Mel B has spoken about how the Spice Girls reunion has helped her through her turbulent divorce.
She and ex-husband Stephen Belafonte split at the end of 2016, and finally had their divorce finalised a full 16 months after she first filed papers.
A judge ruled in August that Mel would have to pay her ex £270,000 in legal fees, in addition to £3,800 a month in child support, while both of them were ordered to set aside funds from the sale of their $8 million LA home to pay a tax bill.
Following the news earlier this week that the Spice Girls were reforming for a six-date stadium tour in 2019, the four-piece sat down with an interview with Jonathan Ross for his ITV talk show, in which Mel admitted that the money for the tour was a draw for her to get involved.
She joked: “There’s no denying, it will help with my lawyers bills!”
When asked by the host how she was “getting through” a tricky time in her life, Mel said: “I’ve got my girls, I’ll be okay.
“I feel very loved and very supportive and I feel very lucky to be back in contact the way that I have always wanted to be, because for a long time I couldn’t be during my… marriage. Thank you ladies!”
Earlier in the interview, the group had poked fun at Mel’s loose-lipped approach to keeping their tour plans secret, with the woman herself commenting: “They felt sorry for me because I’d been through a lot, they felt sorry for me, they were like, ‘let’s not have a go at her.’”
Prior to their Jonathan Ross appearance, the group appeared on band member Emma Bunton’s Heart breakfast show, during which Mel joked that she was taking part in the reunion for the money, before she swiftly insisted: “Actually, can I just rectify... I actually don’t need the money because I’m actually quite rich. I’m just doing it because I love you ladies! That’s all!”
