Mel B Discusses How Spice Girls Reunion Is Helping Her Through Difficult Divorce

Mel B has spoken about how the Spice Girls reunion has helped her through her turbulent divorce. She and ex-husband Stephen Belafonte split at the end of 2016, and finally had their divorce finalised a full 16 months after she first filed papers. A judge ruled in August that Mel would have to pay her ex £270,000 in legal fees, in addition to £3,800 a month in child support, while both of them were ordered to set aside funds from the sale of their $8 million LA home to pay a tax bill.

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Stephen Belafonte and Mel B during their marriage in 2015

Following the news earlier this week that the Spice Girls were reforming for a six-date stadium tour in 2019, the four-piece sat down with an interview with Jonathan Ross for his ITV talk show, in which Mel admitted that the money for the tour was a draw for her to get involved. She joked: “There’s no denying, it will help with my lawyers bills!”

Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/REX/Shutterstock Mel B and her bandmates on 'The Jonathan Ross Show'

When asked by the host how she was “getting through” a tricky time in her life, Mel said: “I’ve got my girls, I’ll be okay. “I feel very loved and very supportive and I feel very lucky to be back in contact the way that I have always wanted to be, because for a long time I couldn’t be during my… marriage. Thank you ladies!” Earlier in the interview, the group had poked fun at Mel’s loose-lipped approach to keeping their tour plans secret, with the woman herself commenting: “They felt sorry for me because I’d been through a lot, they felt sorry for me, they were like, ‘let’s not have a go at her.’”

ITV The band posing with Jonathan Ross