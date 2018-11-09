Melanie C has claimed that she and the Spice Girls didn’t actually ask former bandmate Victoria Beckham about whether she’d like to take part in their upcoming reunion.
As revealed earlier this week, Melanie is set to join Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel B on a six-date stadium tour of the UK next year, which Victoria has chosen not to take part in due to what she has described as “business commitments”.
Reflecting on Victoria’s decision in an upcoming interview with Jonathan Ross, Melanie C said: “Do you know what is actually quite funny… I saw Victoria recently and obviously we’ve all been in contact, she is still very much a part of the Spice Girls, she really supports us and we really support her.
“But she did raise the point that she was never actually asked. We just presumed.”
Geri added: “I spoke to her two days ago, before the announcement and she has said it for years that she just doesn’t want to do it anymore, so we knew that.”
When Emma suggested Victoria had been asked, Geri continued: “She just didn’t want to do it… She was busy with her fashion and she has moved on.
“The philosophy of us lot is that we are a band, on and off the stage and we care each other, we support each other and we support her and she has been a huge part of our lives and we care about her so it’s all good.”
“[She didn’t enjoy performing] and you don’t want to make somebody do something they don’t want to do.”
Emma went on to say: “We realised that a while back that she didn’t enjoy that so much.”
Jonathan then asked Mel B about her already-infamous Halloween costume from last week, which saw her arriving at Heidi Klum’s annual party dressed as Victoria, while clutching a battle axe emblazoned with the message: “No I’m not going on tour.”
“I just have a northern sense of humour, and it’s very tongue in cheek,” Mel insisted. “I really enjoyed being Victoria for the night.”
Of the upcoming shows, tickets for which will go on sale this Saturday, Victoria previously said: “Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour, I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!”
Watch the reunited four-piece’s interview in full during Saturday night’s ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’, airing at 10.05pm on ITV.