Melanie C has claimed that she and the Spice Girls didn’t actually ask former bandmate Victoria Beckham about whether she’d like to take part in their upcoming reunion.

As revealed earlier this week, Melanie is set to join Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel B on a six-date stadium tour of the UK next year, which Victoria has chosen not to take part in due to what she has described as “business commitments”.

Reflecting on Victoria’s decision in an upcoming interview with Jonathan Ross, Melanie C said: “Do you know what is actually quite funny… I saw Victoria recently and obviously we’ve all been in contact, she is still very much a part of the Spice Girls, she really supports us and we really support her.

“But she did raise the point that she was never actually asked. We just presumed.”