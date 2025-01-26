Mel Gibson On Trump's Visit To California: 'Daddy Arrived And He’s Taking His Belt Off'

Mel Gibson and Donald Trump. AP

Actor Mel Gibson offered a bizarre quote on Friday while he appeared on Fox News to praise US President Donald Trump’s recent visit to California amid the wildfires that have hit the state.

While speaking with Sean Hannity on his Hannity show, Gibson said, “I’m glad Trump’s here at the moment. It’s like daddy arrived and he’s taking his belt off, you know?”

“So, I think he’ll get some results here quickly,” he added.

The actor’s home in Malibu was one of many destroyed by the wildfires. During his “Hannity” appearance, he sympathised with other people who’ve lost their homes.

“And my heart goes out to all the other residents. You meet people all the time who’ve lost their homes,” he said. “And you talk and commiserate and buck each other up, and everyone’s putting on a brave face. They’re a good bunch out here.”

Trump visited California on Friday, where he was met by Governor Gavin Newsom (Democrat, California). The president has threatened to withhold disaster relief aid from California to force policy changes in the state.

Mel Gibson: I’m glad Trump is here. It’s like daddy arrived and he’s taking his belt off — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2025-01-25T03:00:30.524Z

Gibson’s quote comes after Trump named him, as well as actors Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone, as “Special Ambassadors” to the “great but very troubled” Hollywood in a January 16 post on Truth Social. In it, he said the actors will be his “eyes and ears,” and “I will get done what they suggest.”

“It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood,” Trump wrote.

The appointment came as a shock to Gibson, who told Variety that he learned of it through Trump’s Truth Social post and was “just as surprised.”

“Nevertheless, I heed the call. My duty as a citizen is to give any help and insight I can,” he told the outlet.

Gibson has long been a Trump supporter. In 2021, he appeared to salute the president at a UFC fight, and in October last year, he insulted Trump’s opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris, saying she had “the IQ of a fence post.”