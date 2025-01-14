Mel Stride Laughed At By Labour Frontbench After Bizarre Attack On Rachel Reeves

Mel Stride was laughed at by Labour’s frontbench as he launched a bizarre attack on Rachel Reeves.
The shadow chancellor quoted Shakespeare as he suggested his opposite number should be sacked by Keir Starmer.
Downing Street was last night forced to insist that Reeves will remain as chancellor until the next election after the prime minister twice failed to do so during a press conference.
In the Commons today, Stride tried to pile further pressure on the chancellor amid the mounting econmic gloom.
Recent days have seen the cost of government borrowing soar, while the value of the pound has fallen and inflation is going up.
Stride said: “This whole sorry tale is nothing short of a Shakespearean tragedy. Playing out before our eyes, this is the Hamlet of our time.
“They promised the electorate much while pouring the poison into their ear.
“You can feel the end - the chancellor flailing, estranged, it seems, from those closest to her. Those about her falling, the drums beating ever closer.
“To go or not to go, that is now a question. The prime minister will be damned if he does, but he will surely be damned if he does not. The British people deserve better.”
But as he spoke, Reeves and deputy PM Angela Rayner could be seen looking at one another and laughing at his performance.
Other Labour MPs also joined in the mockery when Stride eventually sat down.
Reeves said: “The shadow chancellor is simply not serious. I’ve been on that side for 14 years. Usually when you have a statement you ask some questions.
“We heard a lot from the right honourable gentleman about what he wouldn’t do, but we heard absolutely nothing about what he would do.
“You can now see what happens when the leader of the opposition tells the shadow cabinet that they shouldn’t have any policies.”