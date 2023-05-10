Melania Trump Breaks Silence On Donald Trump’s 2024 Campaign

Melania Trump said she is all in on her husband Donald Trump’s third run for the White House.

In an interview with Fox News Digital published Tuesday — the same day a jury in a civil trial found Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse of writer E Jean Carroll — the former first lady said it would be a “privilege” to serve in the role again, if Donald Trump becomes the GOP nominee and then wins the 2024 election.

“My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again,” she said, per Fox. “He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength.”

On Twitter, Fox News called the news a “key endorsement.”

KEY ENDORSEMENT: @MELANIATRUMP, fully behind Trump's 2024 campaign, reveals what she would prioritize if given "the privilege" of serving as first lady again. Her exclusive interview with Fox News Digital. https://t.co/YhRfFrXMP8 pic.twitter.com/VQ4tKQ0T4G — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 9, 2023

Trump launched his 2024 campaign in November.

Soon after, Melania Trump predicted to Breitbart News that a second term for her husband would see America return to “peace, love, and security,” comments that drew mockery.