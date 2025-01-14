Melania Trump Reveals Where She Plans To Live During Her Husband's Presidency

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Melania Trump suggested she will live mostly at the White House when her husband becomes president again, following months of speculation over where she intends to spend the bulk of her time during her second stint as first lady.

“Where will you be spending most of your time? In the White House? Palm Beach? Here in New York?” Ainsley Earhardt asked Trump in an interview that aired Monday morning on Fox News.

“I will be in the White House,” she replied. “And you know, when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach.”

“But my first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife,” she added. “And once we’re in on January 20, you serve the country.”

It had been rumoured that the former first lady might not live at the White House full-time with Donald Trump during his second administration. CNN reported in November, citing sources familiar with her thinking, that she was unlikely to reside primarily in Washington DC, and was more likely to split most of her time between Florida and the Trumps’ Manhattan penthouse.

Barron Trump, their 18-year-old son, is attending New York University. Melania and Donald Trump have been living in Palm Beach, Florida, at their Mar-a-Lago estate since Donald left the White House in 2021.

Melania was absent from the spotlight during much of the 2024 presidential campaign, but became significantly more active in the final stretch as she promoted the release of her memoir.

Her “Fox & Friends” interview promoted her new documentary, which Amazon is reportedly spending $40 million to license. The sit-down also included tidbits about Melania’s plans for decorating the White House and her intention to continue her “Be Best” anti-bullying initiative.