Melania Trump described husband Donald Trump in a way that prompted swift and savage snark on Thursday.
“When people say they don’t like him, what do you wish people knew about him?” Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt asked the former first lady, in an exchange about the assassination attempts.
“That he’s really a family man,” Melania Trump answered. “He loves his family.”
The former president is a lot of things, but “family man” might be a stretch.
He cheated on his first wife with his eventual second wife. Recently he was convicted of paying a porn star for her silence while married to Melania. He’s faced accusations of sexual misconduct during their marriage. He delighted at his notion he could grab women by the genitals because he was so famous ― comments he made after he’d wed Melania.
The former first couple reportedly slept in different rooms and had “remarkably separate routines” in the White House. Should her husband win the 2024 election, Axios gleaned from several observers that she’ll be at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue “only for ceremonial undertakings like state dinners or special events.”
