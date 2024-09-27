Melania Trump Fox & Friends

Melania Trump described husband Donald Trump in a way that prompted swift and savage snark on Thursday.

“When people say they don’t like him, what do you wish people knew about him?” Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt asked the former first lady, in an exchange about the assassination attempts.

Advertisement

“That he’s really a family man,” Melania Trump answered. “He loves his family.”

"He is really a family man" -- Melania Trump, who currently does not live with her husband pic.twitter.com/ebHuZqqJp4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2024

The former president is a lot of things, but “family man” might be a stretch.

He cheated on his first wife with his eventual second wife. Recently he was convicted of paying a porn star for her silence while married to Melania. He’s faced accusations of sexual misconduct during their marriage. He delighted at his notion he could grab women by the genitals because he was so famous ― comments he made after he’d wed Melania.

The former first couple reportedly slept in different rooms and had “remarkably separate routines” in the White House. Should her husband win the 2024 election, Axios gleaned from several observers that she’ll be at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue “only for ceremonial undertakings like state dinners or special events.”

Viewers on X could not let that “family man” comment pass. No, siree:

Eye roll cramps. — Blue Misfit 💙🕊️ (@forgivemyzins) September 26, 2024

Advertisement

He is really a multiple families man — UH60 (@UH60Hawk) September 26, 2024

The guy loves families so much that he’s on his third! — is Pepsi ok? (@djwesallen) September 26, 2024

You don’t even share the same bedroom together. — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) September 26, 2024

Five children by three mothers, so he's a family man in a the sense you can say he likes making families. — snow🌻 (@snowmanomics) September 26, 2024

Just not her family — Aurora Gandara (@tinkerbaby5574) September 26, 2024

Advertisement

LOL. Whose family man is he? — CommonSense (@CommonSense4444) September 26, 2024

a three family man at last count — 🎥_🎬🗳️🪷💙🌻😶🌫️ (@MovieEv) September 26, 2024