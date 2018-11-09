One person was stabbed to death and two others wounded after they were attacked by a man in the centre of the Australian city of Melbourne on Friday.

A man, who then threatened officers with a knife, was shot by police and died in hospital, Graham Ashton, chief commissioner of police, confirmed. Investigators believe terrorism is a likely motive.

“What we know so far about the individual... from what we know we are treating this as a terrorism incident,” Ashton said.

“We believe we have confirmation on the identity [and] there are ongoing investigations being conducted by counter-terrorism. I am not at liberty to disclose the identity of this person.”

Ashton said the suspect was known to police and federal intelligence authorities.