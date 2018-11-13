Man Found Guilty Of Melbourne Car Attack After Jury Deliberates For Less Than An Hour

A 28-year-old has been found guilty of six counts of murder after driving a car through a pedestrian-only street in Melbourne.

Jurors took less than an hour to find James Gargasoulas guilty of all 33 charges against him, including 27 counts of reckless conduct endangering life.

Gargasoulas pleaded not guilty to all of the counts at Melbourne Supreme Court, but admitted driving through the city’s busy Bourke Street mall and along pavements in January 2017, causing death and injury.