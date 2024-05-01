Melissa McCarthy Has A Message For Fans Amid Furore Over Barbra Streisand Ozempic Comment

Melissa McCarthy FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy has spoken out amid widespread conversation online about a comment left by Barbra Streisand on her Instagram page.

Earlier this week, the Bridesmaids star posted a picture of herself herself and film director Adam Shankman on Instagram, only for Barbra to make an unexpected remark about her appearance in the comments.

Advertisement

“Give him my regards,” Barbra said of Melissa’s pal, before taking a surprising pivot and asking her: “Did you take Ozempic?”

This comment was swiftly deleted, but not before it was widely shared online, with the two-time Oscar winner later insisting she “just wanted to pay” her friend and former collaborator “a compliment”.

“I forgot the world is reading!” she added in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Melissa initially addressed the media furore by telling reporters: “I think Barbra is a treasure and I love her.”

Advertisement

She has since made an attempt to shut down the conversation with a post on her Instagram on Wednesday morning.

Posting a photo of herself reading a magazine with a vintage Babs photo on the cover, Melissa insisted: “The takeaway – Barbra Streisand knows I exist, she reached out to me, and she thought I looked good.”

“I win the day,” she added with a smile.

Melissa also captioned the post: “@Barbrastreisand fan club members only!!!”

Barbra and Melissa previously worked together on the music and screen legend’s 2016 album Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway.

The two recorded a duet of the classic showtune Anything You Can Do, taken from the musical Annie Get Your Gun.