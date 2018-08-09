NEWS
09/08/2018 15:52 BST

Three In Court Over Murder Of Convicted Baby Killer David Gaut

The 54-year-old was found dead on Saturday.

Matthew Horwood via Getty Images
Forensics at the property where David Gaut's body was found 

Three men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a convicted child killer. The body of David Gaut was found in a flat in the Elliots Town area of New Tredegar on 4 August.

Ieuan Harley, 23, Darren Evesham, 47 and David Osbourne, 51, all from the New Tredegar area of south Wales, appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Thursday. 

They were remanded in custody to appear at Newport Crown Court on 13 August. 

Gaut, 54, was convicted of murdering a 17-month-old boy in Caerphilly in 1985, when he was 20.

He was jailed for life for the murder of his then girlfriend’s son, Chi Ming Shek.

