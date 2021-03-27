When My Son Attacked His Father And Me, We Were Utterly Helpless To Stop It

Every therapist and doctor will tell you to call 911 if someone is in crisis, and even an ambulance or mobile crisis team won’t respond if the child is being violent. I know this because we have already gotten police escorts to the hospital several times. I’ve been on the phone with crisis intervention hotlines who told me to hang up with them and call the police because they can’t respond in the midst of a violent episode — in many areas of our country, only law enforcement can do that. Usually, in our family, those situations have been more intense than this one. It’s true that in the past there has been a weapon like a kitchen knife or a threat on someone’s life, like our son attempting self harm, and technically that wasn’t happening on January 23 (unless you count the inadvertent threat to the other motorists on the road, but in this situation the police don’t). Although, I have to ask, how bad are we supposed to let it get before we act? So, I dialled. Again.